Live blog: Protesters return to police headquarters in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — After two full days of protests Saturday and Sunday, as well as unplanned protests Friday night, protesters returned to Downtown Austin for the fourth day in a row on Monday evening.
As Austin Police Chief Brian Manley was holding a virtual press conference regarding police officers shooting protesters over the weekend with non-lethal rounds, many were starting to gather outside police headquarters. In his conference, Chief Manley said police were currently investigating three instances in which a man suffered critical injuries, a teenage boy was seriously injured, and a pregnant woman was also hurt.
The weekend's events were planned in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody last month, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.
7:23 p.m. – The protest remains peaceful, with some calling for hugs and others calling on peers to listen to police commands.
7:04 p.m. – Officers are again armed with non-lethal rounds.
6:47 p.m. – More officers move outside to make sure protesters stay civil.
6:40 p.m. – Larger crowds begin showing up at APD headquarters.
5 p.m. – Chief Manley holds a virtual press conference regarding police shootings with non-lethal rounds.
3:47 p.m. – Police are seen giving water to protesters.
2:40 p.m. – Protesters have gathered outside APD headquarters.
Protesters began gathering at the Capitol Sunday around noon despite the Austin Justice Coalition canceling its march. KVUE's Mari Salazar reported that an altercation near City Hall led to APD firing rounds of rubber bullets. Some pepper spray was also deployed. I-35 was shut down twice on Sunday. The first occurrence led to APD clearing I-35 by using smoke devices and CS gas. A Target store in Capital Plaza was also looted, according to APD. Aside from these few instances, the sense of the protests throughout Austin for the day remained generally peaceful. You can watch our live coverage of Sunday's protests here.
Late Saturday night, numerous fires were reported and multiple incidents of looting were confirmed. APD confirmed approximately 14 people were arrested Saturday, more than twice the arrests made at Friday night's unplanned protests. APD said while most demonstrators were peaceful, some had "thrown rocks, bricks, eggs, water bottles and Molotov cocktails."
AFD said there was one vehicle fire, nine dumpster fires and one trash fire, plus numerous smaller fires that were extinguished by law enforcement.
You can read through and watch clips from KVUE's all-day coverage of Saturday's events here.
Over the weekend, AFD said it responded to the following directly related to the protests:
May 30:
- Five to six dumpster fires
- Multiple trash can fires
- One car fire (the one where the fireworks were shot at Engine 1 crew)
May 31:
- Five to six dumpster fires
