Live blog: Protesters return to police headquarters in Downtown Austin

After multiple 12-hour days of protesting over the weekend, protesters returned to Downtown Austin again on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — After two full days of protests Saturday and Sunday, as well as unplanned protests Friday night, protesters returned to Downtown Austin for the fourth day in a row on Monday evening.

As Austin Police Chief Brian Manley was holding a virtual press conference regarding police officers shooting protesters over the weekend with non-lethal rounds, many were starting to gather outside police headquarters. In his conference, Chief Manley said police were currently investigating three instances in which a man suffered critical injuries, a teenage boy was seriously injured, and a pregnant woman was also hurt.

The weekend's events were planned in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody last month, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

Live updates:

7:23 p.m. – The protest remains peaceful, with some calling for hugs and others calling on peers to listen to police commands.

7:04 p.m. – Officers are again armed with non-lethal rounds.

6:47 p.m. – More officers move outside to make sure protesters stay civil.

6:40 p.m. – Larger crowds begin showing up at APD headquarters.

5 p.m. – Chief Manley holds a virtual press conference regarding police shootings with non-lethal rounds.

3:47 p.m. – Police are seen giving water to protesters.

2:40 p.m. – Protesters have gathered outside APD headquarters.

Previously

Late Saturday night, numerous fires were reported and multiple incidents of looting were confirmed. APD confirmed approximately 14 people were arrested Saturday, more than twice the arrests made at Friday night's unplanned protests. APD said while most demonstrators were peaceful, some had "thrown rocks, bricks, eggs, water bottles and Molotov cocktails."

AFD said there was one vehicle fire, nine dumpster fires and one trash fire, plus numerous smaller fires that were extinguished by law enforcement.

Over the weekend, AFD said it responded to the following directly related to the protests:

May 30:

Five to six dumpster fires

Multiple trash can fires

One car fire (the one where the fireworks were shot at Engine 1 crew)

May 31:

Five to six dumpster fires