'I'm crushed. I've cried a few times today.' | APD Chief Manley emotionally speaks on weekend protests

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley spoke to the media Monday afternoon regarding the weekend protests in Austin.

Manley addressed a few incidents where protesters were struck with "less lethal" rounds by Austin police.

Manly said one victim from Sunday was recording on his phone and standing next to someone, who Manley said, threw a water bottle at APD officers in front of the headquarters building. The person who threw the water bottle also threw a backpack he was wearing at the officers, Manley said. According to Manley, APD officers shot a less lethal round at this person who threw the backpack, but the round hit the man recording on his phone instead in the head. Manley said a group of protesters carried the victim from the Eighth Street bridge toward APD headquarters for medical help. Manley said it was reported – and is under review – that this group was also fired upon with less lethal rounds as they brought the victim toward the officers. He said he has seen pictures of a woman who was struck in the hand while administering medical aid in this group. Manley said the young man who was hit by the less lethal round was brought to APD headquarters and loaded into an ambulance, where he was transported to a local hospital. Manley said a level one investigation began looking into the incident, which remains ongoing.

"We are praying for this young man and his family, and are hoping that his condition improves quickly," Manley said.

Manley also addressed an incident that occurred Saturday night involving a 15 or 16-year-old Hispanic male. Video on social media shows the teen was struck in the forehead with a less lethal ammunition round in the 800 block of the service road of Interstate 35, Manley said.

"I've seen the video where he is standing and it appears as if he is struck with a less lethal ammunition in the head ... in the forehead. I know that we are investigating that case as well," Manley said.

The third incident Manley spoke about involved reports of a pregnant woman getting hit in the belly with a less lethal ammunition round. Manley said there is an investigation for that incident, as well.

"She, too, was brought into police headquarters and was assisted by both medics and APD personnel," Manley said.

Manley also addressed the incident where APD officers used smoke devices and also CS gas to clear Interstate 35.

"We have always had a rule that we do not allow people to take over IH-35," Manley said. "That is the major Interstate in our city, and when IH-35 is closed, that puts others lives in danger because fire trucks and ambulances can't get to the places as quickly as they need to."

Manley said in the two instances Sunday where protesters overtook Interstate 35, APD officers used smoke and CS gas in the first incident, but protesters in the second incident later on moved after seeing officers put on their gas masks.

Manley said the focus from the law enforcement's point of view was to protecting free speech and giving people the space to come out and express their concerns.

There were 13 arrests made for burglary of a building, according to Manley.

MEDIA Q&A:

Question: As an longtime Austinite, what's going through your mind and how do you feel after going through the weekend?

Answer: I'm crushed. I've cried a few times today. Thius was two very young people that we believe are from our community but regardless of what community they are from .... one is, at least, fighting for their life and the other one has been seriously injured, as well. That is not what we set out to do as a police department. That was not what we set out to do this weekend. Again, we were trying to come out and protect their First Amendment right.

Question: What do you say to the families of the two young men if they are listening?

Answer: What I say to them now is my heart is with you. *pause* I'm praying for your child. I'm hoping they have a complete and quick recovery. And I will make myself open to speak with you and answer questions.

The weekend's events were planned in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody on Monday, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

Late Saturday night, numerous fires were reported and multiple incidents of looting were confirmed. APD confirmed approximately 14 people were arrested Saturday, more than twice the arrests made at Friday night's unplanned protests. APD said while most demonstrators were peaceful, some had "thrown rocks, bricks, eggs, water bottles and Molotov cocktails."

The Austin City Council announced it will discuss the protests held downtown over the weekend at a special meeting on Thursday, June 4.

On KVUE Daybreak Monday morning, Mayor Steve Adler discussed the sort of de-escalation training Austin police go through for situations like the protests and said that "the city police showed a particularly different kind of restraint with the respect that the demonstration was closing City roads. So, that is to back off and give people the opportunity for First Amendment expression, but I-35 is something that has to remain open."