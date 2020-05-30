Protesters shut down area near Austin Police Department in downtown

KVUE's Bryce Newberry was live at the scene with the latest updates on Facebook.

AUSTIN, Texas — Protesters have gathered outside of the Austin Police Department headquarters Friday evening.

An Austin police officer estimated nearly 75 to 100 people were gathered outside to the departments headquarters, according to Newberry.

About one month after an Austin man died after an officer fired his rifle at him, a man in Minneapolis has died in the custody of police officers, prompting nationwide protests. Now, protests are planned for Austin.

On Saturday, May 30, at 12 p.m., a group is expected to gather to call for "justice for George Floyd and Mike Ramos," according to a Facebook event. The group, "Mike Ramos Brigade," is planning to protest in front of the Austin Police Department Headquarters.

Protesters in San Marcos, Texas, were also heard chanting "Not Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," on Friday afternoon in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody.