AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Bryan Manley has confirmed that detectives did not find a firearm in the car of the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on April 24, according to KVUE's Tony Plohetski.

Michael Ramos, 42, was shot by a beanbag shotgun before getting in his car and attempting to drive away. When he started to drive away, another officer fired his rifle. Ramos died later that night at a local hospital.

A 911 caller told police that a suspect was armed prior to the incident. According to Plohetski, the officer's attorneys nor investigators have said why the officer fired his rifle.

APD is reportedly planning a briefing for Monday afternoon to update the case.

