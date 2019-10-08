It's time to break out your best rainbow digs and get ready to go dancin' in the streets – it's Austin Pride Day!

KVUE is proud to be the official media sponsor of Austin Pride, along with our partners at Freeman Law. That means not only are we an official sponsor, we will also be emceeing the parade, participating on our very own float and live streaming the event on KVUE.com and our YouTube page so you can join in on the fun even if you can't make it downtown!

You can watch the live stream online at KVUE.com, on the KVUE app or on KVUE's YouTube page starting at 7:45 p.m. CT.

LIVE: Austin Pride Parade – Aug. 10, 2019 | KVUE

Austin Pride's 2019 theme is "Boogie Wonderland," with 152 different groups marching in the parade this year – the highest number since the parade started, according to Austin Pride's parade director. Around 400,000 people are expected to attend.

RELATED:

Dangerously hot conditions for Austin Pride on Saturday

Police talk safety ahead of Austin Pride parade

Shopping for the perfect Austin Pride costume at Lucy in Disguise

Here are the streets to avoid as thousands descend on Downtown Austin for Pride parade

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fiesta Gardens. And don't worry if you haven't gotten your tickets yet: there will be some available at the gate.

The parade then commences at 8 p.m. at 11th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, before turning south down Congress Avenue and east onto Fourth Street. The parade will end at Republic Square at 11 p.m.

Parade-goers will be able to see KVUE's Mike Rush, Quita Culpepper, Albert Ramon, Tony Plohetski and some KVUE staff on our float. The float is at 11th place in the parade. Pattrik Perez and Anavid Reyes will be hosting the digital stream from the stage at Fourth and Congress streets. Pattrik and Anavid will be joined by special guest Heath Riddles of the Pease Park Conservancy.

We'll also have multiple cameras for our digital broadcast to make sure you're getting as many cool views as possible of all the fun stuff happening at the parade!

Be sure to share your social media posts using #LiveWithPride on Instagram and Twitter!

WATCH: Picking the perfect outfit for Austin Pride

Below is a list of all the participating groups in the parade:

Accenture Accruent Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) AIDS Services of Austin Alamo Drafthouse Altstadt Brewery American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU-TX) American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas ASHwell Atlassian Austin Anthem Austin Area Affirming Episcopalians Austin Area Reconciling in Christ Lutheran Churches Austin Chronicle Qmmunity Austin Community College Austin Dance Syndicate Austin Front Runners Austin Galano Austin Gay Men's Chorus Austin ISD Austin Pride - Boogie Wonderland Float with Mr. Ms. Mx. Austin PRIDE and the 2019 Grand Marshals Austin PRIDE 2020 Float - 30 Year Diamond Celebration Austin Valkyries Women's Rugby BAE Systems Bank of America Bazaarvoice Birds Barbershop Blackbaud BlackLocus Blizzard Entertainment Blue Apron Boundless Network Box, Inc Breast Cancer Resource Center Broadway In Austin Brown Distributing BuildASign Bumble Capital Metro Central Texas Veterans Health Care System Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. Cheer Austin Cigna Creative Action Creative Agencies of Austin Crunch Fitness Dazzle Coffee Inc Dead Music Capital Band Deep Eddy Vodka DellPrideERG Deloitte Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy eBay Electronic Arts Enterprise Holdings Facebook Fairmont Austin Farmers Insurance Favor Delivery First United Methodist Church Ghisallo Cycling Initiative GLAM Climb of Texas GLG Group GoDaddy Google Highland Lounge Human Rights Campaign IBM IGT IKEA Indeed Irish Consulate Journey Imperfect Faith Community JP Morgan Chase Kabam Inc. Kasasa KhushATX Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Kind Clinic KIPP Texas - Austin Public Schools Krewe of Olympus KVUE Ladies on Wheels Austin Lake Travis LGBTQ+ Alliance League at AT&T Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association Lick Honest Ice Creams Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church Log Cabin Republicans of Austin Manor Police Department Microsoft MOVE Texas N19 Entertainment, LLC (DBA HorrorWeb) National Instruments Netspend Nordstrom Northwestern Mutual Nulo Pet Food ONE Gas Oracle Out Youth Parsley Energy Patriot Pool and Spa PayPal People's Community Clinic PFLAG Austin Pflugerville Police Department Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP Progressive Insurance Project Transitions Rainbow Patrol Recovery Unplugged REI Restora Austin RetailMeNot RhayneStarr Hair Studio #TheLab Richard's Rainwater SHI International Corp. Sir Rat Leather and Gearwear Smart City Locating Snarfs Sandwiches Starbucks Coffee Company ATX Stonewall Democrats of Austin Stonewall Equality Employees Network Storable SXSW T-Mobile Temple Beth Shalom Texas Rainbow Jeepers The Austin Moms' Village The Balloon Collective The Long Center for the Performing Arts The Zebra Tito's Vodka Travis County Sheriff's Office Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment Under Armour Unity Church of the Hills Univision uShip UT Division of Diversity & Community Engagement Vampire Court of Austin Verizon Visa VMware Volleyball Austin VRBO W Hotel Austin Waterloo Strategies Whole Foods Market Wyndham Destinations YMCA of Austin

WATCH: Austin Pride with Louisianna Purchase

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'The babies are with God and they're safe now' | Good Samaritan, witness speak after 3 siblings drown in La Porte

Jeffrey Epstein found dead in Manhattan jail, reports say

Elderly couple found dead in murder-suicide left notes about issues paying for medical care

Diapers are tax-free this weekend in Texas - here's a list of other surprising tax-free items