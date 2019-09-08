AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Pride parade is being held on Saturday and on Friday police took time to update the public on ways to stay safe at the event.

Police said first of all it is important to have a plan to know what you are going to do in any type of situation.

It is also important that if you are going with a group, make sure you have a designated place you can all meet up if you get separated, according to police.

Police said they also want you to pay attention and recognize anything that may be out of place. If you see anything that appears out of place, report it to police.

If you are going to drink, Austin police said they want you to make sure you already have a ride planned.

Temperatures are also expected to be high for Saturday and police said to be sure you are hydrated before you come downtown and to stay hydrated during the event.

Police said they couldn't give out specific numbers of officers downtown, but they will be prepared with additional officers downtown for the parade.

