AUSTIN, Texas — Heading to Austin's Pride Parade on Saturday? Be prepared for a very warm evening. After a high temperature of 105 degrees, temperatures will still be in the upper 90s once the parade begins at 8 p.m.

Austin Pride forecast.

KVUE

For the afternoon, ahead of the Austin Pride parade, we will have dangerous heat with a heat advisory in place as heat index values, what it feels like on your skin, rise to between 108 to 112 degrees.

Austin Pride forecast.

KVUE

With it being so hot, be sure to have a plan in place to cool off in case you start to experience heat-related illness. A good thing to have nearby today, if you will be out in the heat for long periods of time, is a hand towel. Pack it in the bottom of your cooler and when you start to get too hot, you can place the cold towel on the back of your neck to cool you off. If you will not be bringing a cooler, there should be plenty downtown that you may be able to use.

Also, be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen if you will be outside in the sun and also try to wear sun-protective clothing as the UV index is expected to be in the extreme range.

Austin Pride forecast.

KVUE

RELATED:

Police talk safety ahead of Austin Pride parade

Here are the streets to avoid as thousands descend on Downtown Austin for Pride parade

'WorQ it Out!' | Austin Pride's first hiring event and career fair

The rest of the weekend will be just as hot with a high of 105 degrees on Sunday. Highs above 100 degrees will continue into next week.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it will be setting up water stations and providing extra units to cover possible health issues caused by heat.

ATCEMS reported it has only received 22 heat-related EMS calls since Wednesday. Twelve were hospitalized. This is fewer calls than expected given the hot weather over the past few days, medics said.

Austin Pride forecast.

KVUE

KVUE will be streaming the parade live on all digital platforms on Saturday evening.

RELATED:

Groups in support, opposition of Drag Queen Story Hour meet outside Austin City Council meeting

APD launches 'Safe Place' initiative for reporting anti-LGBTQ+ crimes

LGBTQ+ organization Out Youth members won't participate in Pride due to safety concerns