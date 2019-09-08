AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pride is in full swing, and it all leads up to the big festival and parade through Downtown. It's a time for people to showcase their true selves, with outfits featuring color, sparkle and fun.

Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers stopped by Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds along with her KVUE crew to find the perfect Pride outfit.

"We try to order stuff year-round that kind of is like rainbow," said Store Manager Jerry Durham. "We have a lot of LGBT staff members as well, and we kind of get that crowd and audience all year, so we don't necessarily ramp it up for Pride, but we always have good stuff."

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is an 8,000-sqaure-foot costume shop on South Congress. The store features costumes, masks, wigs and accessories for any occasion. Their staff is creative, and enjoys working with people and thinking outside the box.

And don't worry, if you get too sweaty in your costume they're happy to wash it for you without a problem – or you could choose to buy it instead of rent!

