AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pride's 2019 parade on Saturday may be "Boogie Wonderland"-themed, but you're not going to want to boogie through Downtown traffic.

There are many street closures Austin drivers will need to avoid if they must drive around Central Austin.

Closures will be in effect in the downtown Austin area beginning as early as 1 p.m. Saturday and will last until midnight. The parade officially begins at 8 p.m. and could last well past midnight, but according to the City of Austin, as the parade moves through its routes, street closures should gradually begin to open.

The Austin Pride parade route begins near the Texas State Capitol on 15th Street and then will move its way down Congress Avenue before heading west on Fourth Street toward Republic Park.



Drivers are encouraged to use 15th Street and Cesar Chavez Street as alternate routes. Cesar Chavez Street will not be affected at all during this event.

Here’s a list of streets that will fully and partially close:

San Jacinto Boulevard from East 15th Street to East 11th Street from 1 p.m. to midnight

East 11th Street from Trinity Street to Lavaca Street will close from 5 p.m. to midnight

11th Street at Brazos Street will be open eastbound from 5 p.m. to midnight

Congress Avenue from 11th Street to Third Street will be closed from 5 p.m. to midnight

Congress Avenue from 11th Street to Third Street will be closed from 5 p.m. to midnight Fifth Street and Sixth Street will be open east and west until 7 p.m. then will close until midnight

Fourth Street will be closed from Congress Avenue to San Antonio Street with intermittent traffic allowed at the cross streets until 7 p.m.

Lane reductions on Guadalupe Street from West Ninth Street to West Fourth Street from 5 p.m. to midnight

If you want to stay home, but don't want to miss out on the party, you're in luck! KVUE is the official media sponsor of Austin Pride and will stream the parade starting at 7:45 p.m. on KVUE's YouTube page.

Share your social media posts with #LiveWithPride on Instagram and Twitter.

WATCH: Austin Pride Parade – Aug. 10, 2019 | KVUE

