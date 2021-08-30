Austin Mayor Steve Adler will deliver 2021 State of the City address Monday

In the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor is delivering his annual State of the City address.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: KVUE plans to stream the address on KVUE.com and on KVUE's YouTube channel. It is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

As Austin continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and amid a second surge of cases and hospitalizations, Mayor Steve Adler will deliver his State of the City address on Monday, Aug. 30.

The annual address from the mayor details the successes and struggles the city has seen in the past year and what is to come in the next year.

A statement from the mayor's office said the address will include "what we as a community have endured and accomplished over the last year together through community input, planning, and policy changes. It will also include those challenges that still lie ahead and the vision for successfully overcoming them as a community."

Over the past year, Austin's economy has struggled and the medical infrastructure has been strained as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spiked multiple times.

In November 2020, voters approved a massive transit proposition titled "Project Connect," and, later, voters decided to ban public camping, targeting Austin's homeless population.

