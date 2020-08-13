City council votes to slash $150 million from Austin Police Department, approves city budget

Before the vote, council members listened to at least four hours of community comments.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has chopped $150 million from the Austin Police Department's budget, roughly 34% of the department's $434 million total budget.

The move comes after months of racial justice protests throughout the city, calling for defunding the police.

Going into Thursday's budget discussions, the council was considering slashing the department's $434 million budget by about a third, or $150 million. Nearly a fifth of that extra money, or $21 million, will go toward things such as violence prevention and permanent housing services.

The budget cuts will cancel all three upcoming cadet classes, reduce officer overtime pay and remove vacant officer positions, according to the proposal Councilmember Greg Casar shared.

"Today I hope that the community feels hope," Casar said after the council passed the budget.

Almost $80 million of the cuts will separate certain functions from APD, such as the 911 Call Center and Special Investigations Unit. The remaining $49 million in cuts will defund APD units including mounted patrol, traffic enforcement and lake patrol. That money would be put on hold as council members "reimagine" public safety over the course of a year.

These are some of the police department units that were cut or reduced during the budget approval:

911 Call Center - $17.7 million

Forensic Sciences - $12.7 million

Support Services - $14.1 million

Community Partnerships - $2.5 million

Victims Services - $3.1 million

Internal Affairs - $4.5 million

Special Investigations - $1.8 million

Special Events - $4.4 million

Mounted Patrol - $2.1 million

Traffic Enforcement - $18.4 million

Austin Regional Intelligence Center - $2 million

Park Police - $5.8 million

Lake Patrol - $1.4 million

Organized Crime/K-9 - $1.2 million

Nuisance Abatement - $312,000

Canceling 3 Cadet Classes - $2.2 million this year

Officer Overtime - $2.8 million

License Plate Readers - $133,000

City Manager Spencer Cronk's originally proposed cutting APD's budget by $11 million, which advocates criticized.

Before the council voted, they listened to at least four-and-a-half hours of public comments.