Approved Austin Police Department budget for fiscal year 2021-22 more than originally proposed

The Austin City Council unanimously approved the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 on Aug. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council approved $443,066,534 for the Austin Police Department as a part of the City’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget. The City of Austin confirmed the finalized number, which is more than what was originally proposed.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk presented a proposed budget for the City in July. APD was allocated $442.8 million under the proposed budget.

The City Council unanimously approved the FY 2022 budget earlier this month. It totals $4.5 billion. The council said the approved budget incorporated the bulk of Cronk’s proposals and added investments in areas such as child care, public safety and homelessness.

The over $443 million APD budget is significantly more than the funds allocated to the department during the 2020-21 fiscal year. In FY 2021, APD’s budget was $309.7 million.

This year’s budget is also more than its funding in fiscal year 2019-20. APD’s budget was $432.2.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law that punishes cities for decreasing police department funding earlier this year. To avoid these penalties, cities must allocate funding to police that is at least equal to their FY 2020 budgets.

The Austin City Council said the approved budget will maintain "high-quality services" in Austin while investing in critical infrastructure.

Around $6.2 million of the budget is set to fund the 144th class and future classes of the reimagined APD Training Academy, while $29.1 million will "maintain and advance progress on Reimagining Public Safety," according to the City's website.