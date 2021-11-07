Phase 4 of Proposition B enforcement begins Sunday

APD can arrest individuals if they do not voluntarily leave an area after receiving a citation.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Aug. 8, the final phase of Proposition B enforcement begins.

In Phase 4, the Austin Police Department (APD) can arrest individuals for violating the camping ordinance if the individual does not voluntarily leave an area after receiving a citation. Anyone arrested for violation of the ordinance will be processed through the Downtown Austin Community Court whenever possible.

According to the City of Austin, APD officers have visited more than 605 people experiencing homelessness at encampments and other areas across the City since Prop B passed in May. Officers have issued 572 written warnings and 24 citations. No arrests have been made related to the camping ban to date. Officers have connected more than 124 people with social support services, which includes referrals for 34 veterans.

“I anticipate the number of individuals willing to voluntarily comply with the ordinance will increase moving forward,” said Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

APD and City partners say they are focused on taking a responsible and humane approach to enforcing the law and working with the people who are impacted.

APD has been working with City departments and community initiatives to promote voluntary compliance for people camping in public spaces in violation of the new law, with an emphasis on encampments with the greatest health and safety risks. In Phase 4, enforcement will occur regardless of risks associated with the encampments.

Several city departments will continue to conduct both regularly scheduled and as-needed clean-ups at underpasses, parks and creeks. These clean-up efforts are not related to the implementation of the camping ordinance.

The City of Austin will host a virtual news conference on this new stage of Proposition B on Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.