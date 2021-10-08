Austin leaders give update on final phase of public camping ban enforcement

Phase 4 began on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Under Phase 4, the Austin Police Department will arrest any individual that does not voluntarily leave an area after a citation is issued. The Downtown Austin Community Court will process anyone arrested in violation of the camping ordnance whenever possible.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon and Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey are providing the update:

As of Friday, Aug. 6, APD had made no arrests related to the camping ban, according to a press release. APD had issued 572 written warnings and 24 citations.

“I anticipate the number of individuals willing to voluntarily comply with the ordinance will increase moving forward,” Chacon said in a release.

Proposition B makes sitting or lying down on sidewalks in Downtown Austin, camping in public areas or soliciting money or other things of value at specific hours and locations a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine.

APD said it has talked with over 600 individuals experiencing homelessness at various encampments since May 11. At least 124 people have been connected with social support services.

The City is “taking a responsible and humane approach to enforcing the law and working with people who are impacted” the release said.