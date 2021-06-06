Austin police June cadet class set to start Monday

After being put on pause, the 144th Austin Police Department cadet class is set to begin on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — In May, Austin City Council passed an item which gave the green light for another Austin Police cadet class.

The 9-1 vote, with Councilmember Greg Casar voting no and Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper Madison abstaining, came after City Manager Spencer Cronk postponed the June 2020 class for an audit of the recruitment and training policies, protocols, procedures and materials.

In August 2020, the City Council approved a new budget in reimagining public safety, which slashed funding for three cadet classes.

"This is a city that does not want to defund police," said Mayor Steve Adler in May. "This is a city that supports our police, and we need to make sure they have the resources to do the job we want them to do."

The 144th cadet class will be 34 weeks long and will include new curriculum, including:

Thirty more hours of community engagement programming

A two-week community immersion orientation program

Anti-racism training

A newly-designed course on the history of police

Regular physical fitness training,

Fewer week-long blocks of technical course content to allow for more effective implementation of adult learning strategies

A formal process of community and civilian input into training content to ensure that issues of racial equity and procedural justice are reflected in all aspects of cadet training

"Victim services will be coming into the academy and will be teaching a mindfulness and resilience class during the first couple of weeks of the academy," Interim Chief Joseph Chacon previously said.

In the reimagined police cadet academy blueprint, it said that after June, the community will stay involved and answer questions like what changes worked and what needs to be looked at again.

On Tuesday, June 15, people can meet the 144th cadet class at Edward Rendon Sr. Park from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.