Williamson County approves requesting county attorney to file Candlewood Suites lawsuit

Tuesday's update is the latest in an ongoing dispute between some Williamson County residents and the City of Austin.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Williamson County commissioners approved requesting the county attorney to file a lawsuit against the City of Austin in connection with the City's purchase of a hotel to house people experiencing homelessness.

The Austin City Council first voted to buy the Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Boulevard in northwest Austin in February. Since then, some people who are against the purchase have gathered multiple times to protest.

The Commissioners Court approved requesting the county attorney to file a lawsuit against the City of Austin in relation to their purchase of Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Blvd. for the purposes of temporary or permanent housing and to pursue any and all means available. — Williamson County (@wilcogov) August 17, 2021

Some residents and business owners in the area, in particular those making up a group called "Stop Candlewood," say they have safety concerns about the hotel being turned into lodging for unhoused individuals. Some Williamson County leaders are also unhappy with the purchase because they were not involved in the discussions.

The Candlewood Suites hotel is within the Austin city limits, but it also lies in Williamson County.

In June, the Austin City Council discussed moving forward with the purchase of Candlewood Suites for $9.5 million, a $50,000 increase from the last time it was discussed by the council. Read that resolution.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has threatened legal action against the City if it continues moving forward with the purchase. Gravell expressed concern about a letter he received from Austin Mayor Steve Adler and four other councilmembers, pledging "collaboration in hope that we may work closely together moving forward on a shared approach to the challenges of homelessness that affect our region."

It is not clear at this time when exactly Williamson County will file the lawsuit against the City.