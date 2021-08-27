Leander ISD moving some elementary classrooms to remote learning amid COVID surge

District leaders are also closely monitoring middle schools.

LEANDER, Texas — Leander ISD has decided to move several classrooms to remote learning due to rising COVID-19 cases within the district.

The district made the announcement at its board meeting Thursday night, saying that, so far, these changes are happening at the elementary level.

School leaders said they have not yet identified any major clusters at the high school level. However, they said the district is "very close" to having to make changes in middle schools, and a decision could be made within the next two days.

@BruceLISD: We're monitoring middle schools carefully to see if we have to potentially move grade levels to remote learning. It's a recommendation that we won't make lightly, our ultimate goal here it to stay open. — Leander ISD (@LeanderISD) August 27, 2021

This comes after the Williamson County and Cities Health District on Tuesday recommended that LISD close entirely for several days in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.

The medical director also recommended the following:

Universal masking policy that limits op outs to only those with medical exemption

Robust contact tracing on your campuses

Required quarantine for at least 7 days (preferably 10-14 days) for identified close contacts

Virtual options for your students who are unable to be vaccinated

As of Aug. 27, a total of 334 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported within the district. The 7-day average of daily positive cases stands at 39.71.

