AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were hospitalized early New Year's Day after a shooting in Downtown Austin.

Police responded to the shooting on the 300 block of East Sixth Street around 1:15 a.m.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

They're both expected to be OK.

Right now, police haven't said what led up to the shooting but they are looking for the suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

