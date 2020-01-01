AUSTIN, Texas — As many Austinites were celebrating the break of a new year with friends and family around the city, others were welcoming new babies into the world.

One of the first Central Texas babies born in 2020 arrived at Ascension Seton Medical Center at 12:40 a.m.

Kent Adan Silva was born to Edgar Kent and Emily Flores of Buda, Texas. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21.25 inches long. Their doctor was Dr. Sally Grogono.

Austin's Torchy's Tacos said it will be giving away a year's worth of tacos to the young family. Torchy's also unveiled its newest creation, the Midnight Cowboy taco, on Wednesday as its newest Taco of the Month. It's made with seasoned ground beef, potatoes, pickled onions, sour cream, jack cheese and cilantro with Diablo Sauce on a crisp corn tortilla inside a flour tortilla.

St. David's HealthCare also welcomed two newborns within the first couple hours of Jan. 1, 2020, but baby Kent was born first.

Meanwhile, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of Lakeway announced the birth of baby Katelynn at 12:31 a.m. She entered the world at 6 pounds, 7.3 ounces and 19 inches long. Her proud parents are Esme and Jose.

