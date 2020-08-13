Forever Families: Meet Kanzes

She loves dancing, singing and spending time with animals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every day, nearly 1,000 children in Central Texas are looking for a place to call home, and KVUE wants to help.

In this week's Forever Families segment, we're introducing you to Kanzes. She is 12 years old and full of personality. She sings and likes to dance. She even makes up her own dances too.

KVUE asked her why she likes singing and dancing.

"It brings back memories with other people I danced with," Kanzes said, adding that she dances almost every day.

Kanzes told KVUE she's more on the quiet side and likes to stay to herself.

"I don't really talk a lot. I am nice to people but I don't really like to talk to a lot of people," she said.

When she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian. She loves snakes especially.

When it comes to finding a forever family, Kanzes said she's looking for a "chill house" and would love to have her own room. She also loves sarcastic people, she said.

To learn more about Kanzes or send an inquiry about adopting her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Currently, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.