Forever Families: Meet Matthew

Matthew is proud to be a member of the Choctaw Nation, a Native American Tribe, and hopes to find a family who appreciates that about him, too.

AUSTIN, Texas — Smiling, sending wonderful messages to others and trying to brighten people's days. These are just a few of the reasons why Matthew is so special.

The 11-year-old lives by the motto, "Don't worry, be happy" and tries to make sure the people around him feel the same way. Linda Lowther, Matthew's caseworker with the Department of Family and Protective Services said that is her favorite thing about him.

"Matthew loves people deeply and with all his heart," she said. "He's open, honest, willing to share about himself, and interested in other people."

Matthew loves to stay active, whether it is swimming or playing football. He loves the University of Texas Longhorns, and told former NFL and UT player, Quan Cosby.

KVUE's Tori Larned surprised Matthew by inviting Cosby to join their Zoom chat.

During the interview, Cosby shared a special moment with Matthew when he told him about his upbringing.

"I have a forever family. I was adopted. So we share that piece of it," Cosby told Matthew.

Matthew hopes to be a football coach someday.

If not that career though, he would like to go into the military.

"Everything you named is about leading folks, so please, please do it. We need leadership now more than ever," Cosby told Matthew during the call.

He is also a confident boy with a fun personality.

"I'm pretty cool. Sometimes I'm chill. I don't know if that's the same thing as cool," Matthew said when asked to describe himself.

He also loves superheroes, playing video games at Dave & Buster's, and going out to eat. He loves a good pizza or plate of wings.

While there is so much to Matthew, he is most proud of the fact that he is a member of the Choctaw Nation, a Native American tribe. He hopes to find a forever family with Native American heritage and a willingness to understand and connect to his culture.

"I'm part Indian, part Hispanic, part White. To me it means that it is really special," he said.

He would get along great with other kids, but will also blossom in a family who can give him some one-on-one attention, help him thrive in his academics and feel successful.

"I'm looking for a caring family that loves me, likes to do stuff with me outdoors like football," he said.

To learn more about Matthew or send an inquiry about adopting him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Currently, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.