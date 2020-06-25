Forever Families: Meet brothers Isaiah and Paul

The boys, 7 and 14, are energetic and need a loving family who will allow them to express themselves and help them grow developmentally.

AUSTIN, Texas — Isaiah, 7, and Paul, 14, are energetic brothers with smiles that light up a room. Now, they just need a forever family who will love them. The brothers are in school and participate in specialized classes that push them to grow developmentally.

"There needs to be structure," said Cho Law, the duo's program director.

Paul loves his tablet, interacting with videos and games. He is also learning sign language. Isaiah loves to spend time outside. His favorite thing to do is ride in his wagon and use the swings. Both of these boys have big appetites. They love pizza, corn dogs and hamburgers. Yummy choices!

Law said they need to feel secure and loved. They need a family with structure and who will put forth the time to help them grow. They would be happy to have more siblings!

"Paul and Isaiah require loving and patient people who (don't) give up," Law added.

Finally, they need reassurance they will feel safe. They both have big hearts, and if given the chance, Law said they have a lot to offer a family.

"If you get to know those kids they will change your heart," he said.

If you would like to learn more about Paul and Isaiah, who have to stay together, visit their page with the Central Texas Heart Gallery.