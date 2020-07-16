Forever Families: Meet Kaidyn

Kaidyn, 14, said he wants to be a paramedic when he grows up, so we recruited Round Rock Fire Chief to help us out with this interview.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sitting nestled on a couch, with his name penciled into a sign on his left and a camera in front of him, Kaidyn wore his best smile as he shared his hopes and dreams for the future.

Right now, Kaidyn is in foster care, but he hopes someday soon he will find his forever family.

"[I want] a family that loves the outdoors and a family that will help me go to college," he said.

When asked to describe himself in three words, Kaidyn said he is caring, very helpful and hard working.

The 14-year-old is also respectful, humble and carries a "small-town-boy" charm. In fact, he loves the outdoors, construction projects and agriculture.

"I used to hate agriculture," he said. "I realized, let me give this a shot because I had an agriculture class. We had to show goats for the stock show that year. This year, I showed a rabbit. Two rabbits."

When he is not out in the country, he loves hitting the basketball court or football field.

However, like any kid, he has his moment where he wants to settle down. He does that by cooking, playing with Legos and reading comics.

When thinking about his future, Kaidyn wants to do something where he helps people and makes a difference. He told Round Rock Fire Chief, Robert Isbell, who is also a certified paramedic, that someday he wants to be a paramedic too.

"If you have that helpful and caring heart, you are definitely going to make a positive difference in a lot of lives," Isbell told Kaidyn.

While a future dream is in reach for the big-hearted teen, he first wants to find a family who will support him all the way there.

If he stays on a path to becoming a paramedic, Isbell told Kaidyn he will find an extended family there.

"The fire department is my second family. We live and work together for 24 hours at a time, and so we end up sleeping in a big bunk room. We have a kitchen and a dining room so we cook our meals together, we watch TV together," Isbell said.

Kaidyn's caseworker, Lauren Morgan, believes Kaidyn will bring laughter and liveliness to his future home.

"Kaidyn has many hopes and wishes for his forever family but is clear that what is most important to him is love and kindness," Morgan said.

He also wants a family who will allow him to play team sports and explore the outdoors. If he has siblings and a dog, that is the cherry on top.

To learn more about Kaidyn or put in an inquiry, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Currently, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.