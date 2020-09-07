Forever Families: Meet Hope

Hope is imaginative, creative and loves being around other people.

AUSTIN, Texas — It is not every day you get to meet a mermaid, but if you adopt Hope, you will even have one in your family! The 10-year-old loves playing mermaid. She has an imagination that reaches beyond the stars. She is creative, friendly and loves being around people.

Hope has three siblings, two sisters and one brother, but she does not live with them.

"I would love to have some [siblings]," Hope told KVUE.

Hope's idea of having fun involves playing outside, jumping on the trampoline, swimming, skating and playing with animals. She loves the beach. But on a hot day, you might find her inside putting puzzles together and doing arts and crafts.

Hope is bright and does well in school, but sometimes, she needs redirection when given instructions from adults.

"I may get overwhelmed and I may get upset, and I hope someone will want me no matter what happens," she said.

Hope wants a forever family who is kind, loving, and playful. This is a Texas-only adoption.

If you would like to learn more about Hope, visit her page with the Heart Gallery of Central Texas. Also, click here to check out more of our stories with children looking for their permanent homes.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children in June to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families.