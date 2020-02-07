Forever Families: Meet Khristian

Khristian is an energetic and kind 12-year-old who wants a family that will have fun with him.

AUSTIN, Texas — On a Tuesday morning, Khristian logged onto a virtual Zoom call dressed in his finest clothes, and ready to make an impression on his future family. Khristian's personality shined through from the minute he started sharing his story. He's a vibrant and kind 12-year-old who will fit in well with an active family.

He has one sibling, but he said having even more in his new family is a big plus. Khristian loves to make people laugh! He is also smart.

When he has downtime, he can be found either building unique contraptions with legos or snuggled away with a book in-hand and music playing. When he hits the outdoors, it is a whole different story. He loves playing basketball and going to the zoo.

"Sometimes I am really hyper and need to get my energy out," he said.

This cowboy grew up on a ranch with many animals, and he still feels that passion for them to this day. He especially likes dogs and cats.

"They are cute and snuggly," Khristian said.

Most of all, Khristian is polite, kind and very caring. He hopes to find a forever family that will make him feel safe, secure, loved and accepted.

"...and someone to entertain me," he added with a grin.

