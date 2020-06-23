Learn more about becoming a foster or adoptive parent at these monthly sessions

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services holds informative adoption sessions every month.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to add to your family through foster care, there are informational adoption sessions in Central Texas every month that can help guide you through the steps of becoming a foster or adoptive parent.

According to Partnerships for Children, on any given day, there are approximately 225 children available for adoption in Travis County, and that number increases to 1,024 for all of Central Texas. These children are considered harder to place and have been languishing in foster care.

The information sessions in Central Texas are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. through the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services agency.

If you live in Bastrop or Bastrop County, contact Sarah Preston to sign-up for a session. If you live in Austin or Travis County, click here to find the latest dates and information on how you can sign up.

KVUE has partnered with Partnerships for Children, a foster care nonprofit, to highlight Central Texas children who are currently seeking forever homes. Be sure to tune into KVUE Daybreak every Thursday for our weekly segment "Forever Families."