KVUE teams with foster care nonprofit to launch new weekly segment 'Forever Families'

Each week, KVUE will highlight a child in Central Texas foster care in hopes of helping them find their forever home.

AUSTIN, Texas — In continuing efforts to help support children in Central Texas foster care, on Thursday, KVUE launched a new weekly segment called "Forever Families."

Every week, KVUE will sit down with a child currently in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who hopes to get adopted by a loving family.

Each story will highlight that child's personality, likes and dislikes, future endeavors and what they are looking for in a family who adopts them.

KVUE teamed up with Partnerships for Children (PFC) earlier this year to begin brainstorming the segment, which finally launched June 18.

"I teared up as I watched AJ's segment yesterday morning. Not only did this signify the launch of our new partnership with KVUE, but it was also the first segment since COVID-19 hit in March," said Kori Gough, the executive director of PFC.

PFC is a nonprofit that works side by side with Child Protective Services (CPS) to offer resources, support and comfort for foster children and families in the community.

Gough explained that the pandemic has been especially tough on the hundreds of children in the Heart Gallery who do not have permanent homes.

"It has been a team effort putting this together and we hope it shines light on some amazing kids in our community who are just looking for a forever family," said Tori Larned, a KVUE Daybreak reporter who meets the children and puts their stories together.

Hours after the first segment launched, Gough was informed about a family who already expressed interest in AJ. She called it a "perfect example" of the importance of these stories.

A new segment will air every Thursday on KVUE Daybreak during the 6 a.m. hour. Viewers can catch that story again on KVUE Midday and KVUE Weekend Daybreak (Saturday).

The story will also be posted on KVUE.com in hopes that the public will help share the stories and increase outreach for the kids.