AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 31 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Isolation facilities created for Austin nursing home patients with coronavirus
- Austin coronavirus cases reach 206
- Gov. Abbott expands order requiring certain travelers to quarantine, issues order banning the release of 'dangerous felons'
- Austin CEO delivers thousands of masks from Mexico to Texas doctors in need of protective equipment
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin media outlets announce joint telethon to raise funds for All Together ATX
- Capital Metro now suspending all fares as ridership drops
- Hays County reports 18 active positive COVID-19 cases
Updates:
Be sure to check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
WATCH: Gov. Abbott expands order requiring certain travelers to quarantine
