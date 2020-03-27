TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: On March 31, Meals on Wheels said it will begin dropping off two week's worth of food at a time to cut back on interactions.

March 27: While stay-at-home orders have temporarily shut down thousands of businesses in the greater-Austin area, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, a business deemed essential, will continue to deliver meals to homebound older adults. But the organization is changing the way it goes about doing that.

In an effort to protect the health of vulnerable clients and the volunteers, Meals on Wheels will no longer supply daily deliveries. Starting March 27, all clients who get meals delivered have already received enough food to last them through Friday, April 3. And this will be happening every Friday for the time being, the organization said.

Each Friday, employees will load up cars with shelf-stable food to deliver to homebound clients, all while practicing social distancing rules.

Meals on Wheels is a community-based organization that delivers meals to older adults and those with disabilities, so they can maintain their independence.

The organization is in need of volunteers. If you're interested in helping out, visit its website.

