AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 1 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Group of Austin spring breakers tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Mexico
- Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic
- Gov. Greg Abbott issues essential services-only order until April 30; schools to remain closed until May 4
- Austin coronavirus cases reach 244
- Isolation facilities created for Austin nursing home patients with coronavirus
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin media outlets announce joint telethon to raise funds for All Together ATX
Updates:
Be sure to check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.
WATCH: Seeing the good in a positive coronavirus test
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Furloughed or laid off? What's the difference?
- Wall Street futures down 3% on growing recession fears
- Costco to limit number of customers who can enter per membership card
- It's 'kitten season.' Here's what to do if you see stray kittens in your yard
- Still waiting for your COVID-19 test result? Here's one reason why it may be delayed
- Coronavirus: UT researchers developing emergency ventilator prototype
- April bills are due. Here's a survival guide.