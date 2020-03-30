AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department employee has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), KVUE confirmed Monday.

According to APD, the department is not releasing whether the person is an officer or a civilian or which department they work in. APD is working to notify anyone who came in contact with the employee and may have been exposed to COVID-19.

APD said the employee is currently self-isolating at their home.

Police officers with symptoms have been utilizing a testing site set up for first responders, APD said.

This is not the first instance of a first responder testing positive for COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County. On March 25, Austin officials confirmed an Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medic had tested positive for the virus. At that time, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed that the medic was under quarantine.

As of March 30, Austin-Travis County is reporting 206 cases of coronavirus, with two deaths.

