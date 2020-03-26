AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday saw the first full day of Austin's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Austin's order, it defines "critical infrastructure" as all public and private facilities and assets, including both physical and cyber systems, and other functions and sectors vital to the security, governance, public health, safety and economic continuity of the City of Austin.

Construction is listed under that, but only certain types of construction, according to a guidance memo from the City to those in the construction industry.

According to the memo, the order provides that "some types" of construction activities are critical infrastructure.

The memo said that, in general, commercial and residential construction activities are prohibited under the order except in very limited situations where the construction involves one of the specific types of essential and critical facilities.

Those facilities include:

Public works construction projects

Affordable housing projects

Construction of facilities for individuals experiencing homelessness

construction of facilities that provide social services

construction of facilities that are defined in the order as essential businesses, essential government functions, or critical infrastructure

Construction of facilities specifically required by the City in response to the current COVID-19 emergency.

Construction Guidance Stay Home Order (Austin) ORDER 20200324-007 This document provides guidance for persons and business associated with thebuilding and construction industries and trades on the meaning and application of Order20200324-007 issued by the Mayor of the City of Austin on March 24, 2020 (the "Order"). 1. Critical Infrastructure.

KVUE reached out to the City's Development Services Department on Wednesday afternoon for more clarity on the rules for construction sites, but we have not heard back yet.

On Wednesday, it was possible you may have seen some crews working at different sites whether they were fixing things or building things.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Alternate Public Health Authority for Austin-Travis County said, “Our concern was the interior construction when construction workers could be in groups in tight spaces in close quarters. We did decide that the infrastructure such as building roads and some of those city construction projects did not pose a significant risk to the construction workers because they’re very well-spaced out so they’re not in close confines.”

Crews were out at Austin FC's stadium in North Austin continuing construction on Wednesday.

RELATED:

Travis, Williamson counties issue stay-at-home order

List: Here's what's open during the order to stay home

Hays County issues shelter-at-home order, curfew

Partner with Armbrust and Brown and the attorney for that project, Richard Suttle, Jr. told KVUE in a statement:

“The health and safety of our workers and our community is of the utmost importance. The order and the guidance memo provide for construction to continue in various situations. We continue to evaluate the situation.”

KVUE also reached out to the Greater Home Builders Association of Greater Austin. Their CEO, Carrie Ciliberto, told KVUE in a statement:

"Food and shelter are essential to human wellbeing. As such, we are disappointed, to say the least, that home construction was not considered an essential service. Many of our members, as well as the broad range of companies that do business with them, will be severely impacted. The apparent and unintended consequences will reverberate throughout our community well beyond the expiration of the current order. However, as always, we will continue to work with the City to help ensure Austinites have access to safe shelter."

Hays County allows all construction to occur under their stay-at-home order, though there are recommendations that the general contractor ensures a site has a "single trade" present at one time, in order to promote social distancing and compliance with CDC recommendations.

Their stay at home order can be found below.

Hays County Stay-At-Home Order Discover everything Scribd has to offer, including books and audiobooks from major publishers.

Under the Williamson County order, all construction is allowed. You will find this on section 10(g)4 which states residential, transportation and commercial construction are essential businesses.

Williamson County Stay-At-Home Order Discover everything Scribd has to offer, including books and audiobooks from major publishers.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Former NASA astronaut shares isolation advice for coronavirus quarantine

Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus rescue plan; House still to vote

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin-Travis County confirms 119 COVID-19 cases