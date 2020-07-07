x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, July 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 7 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 200,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,650 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 103,700 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 11,900 cases have been reported and at least 144 people have died. At least 8,900 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 10 people have died. At least 528 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 3,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 45 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 6

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: ICU units in Austin area in danger of being overrun soon

