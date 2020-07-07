Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 7 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 200,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,650 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 103,700 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 11,900 cases have been reported and at least 144 people have died. At least 8,900 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 10 people have died. At least 528 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 3,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 45 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 6
1 / 10
Top headlines:
- More hospitalizations bring Austin-Travis County to the brink of shutdown again
- Texas Workforce Commission overpaid $32 million to 46,000 unemployed workers. Now it wants that money back
- Here's what type of face mask you should be wearing, according to CDC
- List: These Central Texas cities and counties require face masks as the state sees uptick in coronavirus cases
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Latest updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
- Medicare nursing home COVID website leaves users 'in the dark'
- How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Harvard professor says US isn't taking coronavirus pandemic 'seriously' enough
- Some sports leagues, teams approved for coronavirus relief money
- The riskiest activities for COVID-19, according to experts
- Austin 311 hit with thousands of fireworks, COVID-19 calls over 4th of July weekend
- Travis County coronavirus cases reach 11,926, 144 deaths