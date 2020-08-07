x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, July 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 8 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 210,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 108,400 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 12,400 cases have been reported and at least 151 people have died. At least 9,348 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 10 people have died. At least 581 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 3,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 46 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 7

1 / 10
KVUE

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

WATCH: Chart details the riskest activities for COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 