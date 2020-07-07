x
Oktoberfest 2020 in Fredericksburg postponed until next year

This year would have been the festival's 40th year. It was set to take place the weekend of October 2-4, 2020.
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The organizers of Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg announced Monday that the event will be cancelled.

This year would have been the festival's 40th anniversary. It was set to take place the weekend of October 2-4, 2020. 

On the event's Facebook page, organizers posted a statement saying the tough decision to cancel was due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

"We certainly do not want to risk the safety and well-being of Pedernales Creative Arts Alliance (sponsors of Oktoberfest), our attendees, our volunteers, and all involved in the production of Oktoberfest. With COVID-19 spiking now, we felt it's the right time to decide whether or not we cancel," said Debbie Reeh, Oktoberfest Event Producer.

The event's Facebook page has Oktober 1-3, 2021 saved as the date for next year's festival.

