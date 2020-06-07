Austin 311 hit with thousands of fireworks, COVID-19 calls over 4th of July weekend

Over the weekend, Austin 311 call-takers had to deal with both fireworks and coronavirus safety non-compliance complaints.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the use of most fireworks not legal within Austin city limits, complaints of violations are not out of the ordinary during the Fourth of July weekend.

However, this year, we're also facing the COVID-19 pandemic. With newly instated face mask requirements issued by the governor, and stay-home orders issued in the city, holiday celebrations should have looked a little differently.

So, Austin 311 was open to even more opportunities to report violations this year.

There were 2,296 service requests created for fireworks routed to the Austin Police Department for non-emergencies. This report was for service requests created between July 3 from 12 a.m. to July 6 at 11 a.m.

Austin 311 also provided the following data for coronavirus-related complaints:

July 2 - 289 total

311 requesting coronavirus information - 173

APD coronavirus non-emergency - 5

Austin Code eviction - 1

Austin Code face-covering - 44

Austin Code over-occupancy - 4

Austin Code social distancing - 11

Community Connections coronavirus - 37

Public Health employee with COVID-19 at a business (non care facility) - 12

Public Health sanitation at a care facility - 2

July 3 - 376 total

311 reporting social distancing/over-occupancy - 1

311 requesting information - 199

APD after-hours social distancing/over-occupancy concern - 22

APD face-covering non-compliance (individual) - 12

Austin Code face covering - 24

Austin Code face-covering non-compliance (business) - 23

Austin Code over-occupancy - 24

Austin Code social distancing - 32

Community Connections coronavirus - 30

Public Health employee with COVID-19 at a business (non-care facility) - 8

Public Health sanitation at a care facility - 1

July 4 - 229 total

311 requesting information - 75

APD after-hours social distancing/over-occupancy concern - 26

APD face-covering non-compliance (individual) - 31

Austin Code eviction - 1

Austin Code face-covering non-compliance (business) - 18

Austin Code over-occupancy - 33

Austin Code social distancing - 36

Community Connections coronavirus - 3

Public Health employee with COVID-19 at a business (non-care facility) - 6

July 5 - 276 total

311 requesting information - 111

311 other - 1

APD after-hours social distancing/over-occupancy concern - 58

APD face-covering non-compliance (individual) - 22

Austin Code face-covering non-compliance (business) - 13

Austin Code over-occupancy - 17

Austin Code social distancing - 38

Austin Code (other) - 1

Community Connections coronavirus - 11

Public Health employee with COVID-19 at a business (non-care facility) - 3

Public Health sanitation at a care facility - 1

Note: As of July 5, there have been 29,093 coronavirus requests created since March 2020.