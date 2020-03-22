AUSTIN, Texas — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the nation, many Central Texas counties are starting to report the number of cases confirmed within their lines.

Here's a list of all county-reported cases so far:

Bastrop County

Bastrop County reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on March 21. The man is a 37-year-old resident of Bastrop County.

According to Bastrop County, a separate case has been reported on social media involving a resident of another county.

Blanco County

Blanco County reported its first confirmed case on March 23.

The patient is a female resident of Blanco County in her 60s. She tested positive Saturday after completing drive-through testing as a result of her symptoms. Her case is travel-related and she is recovering at home under self-quarantine.

Burnet County

Burnet County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 22.

The case was confirmed as a result of a drive-through test at the Baylor Scott & White hospital in Marble Falls.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County has not yet reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Fayette County

Fayette County confirmed one case of COVID-19 on March 22. The county said the person infected has had no recently known visits to any Fayette County establishments and is in home isolation.

Gillespie County

Gillespie County has not yet reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hays County

As of March 22, Hays County is reporting seven confirmed cases.

The most recent case, reported that day, had contact with someone who had already tested positive.

According to the County, that adult person was on the San Marcos High School campus on March 12 and was asymptomatic at the time, but they later developed symptoms of fever and tested positive.

According to Hays County Local Health Department Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the risk of transmission is low for those on campus, but he recommends that all staff and students on campus monitor themselves for symptoms until March 26.

The breakdown of cases by City as of March 22 is:

Austin (some Hays County addresses are Austin) – 1

Buda – 1

Dripping Springs – 1

Kyle – 2

San Marcos – 2

For more information on the previously reported Hays County cases, click here.

Lee County

Lee County has not yet reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Llano County

Llano County has not yet reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Mason County

Mason County has not yet reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Travis County

As of March 22, Austin-Travis County is reporting 79 cases of COVID-19.

These cases have risen steadily since March 13, when the first two cases were reported. Since then, multiple drive-through testing sites have opened in the area.

For more information on these cases, click here.

Williamson County

As of March 23, Williamson County is reporting 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials announced five new cases on March 23. The cases included the following:

A female in her 20s with unknown exposure source

A female in her 20s with unknown exposure source

A female in her 30s with unknown exposure source

A female in her 30s with international travel history to an affected country

A female in her 40s with unknown exposure source

This comes after the county said a woman in her 20s with unknown exposure history tested positive for the virus. Officials said little information about this case is available.

For more information on these cases, click here.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the coronavirus, which could occur two to 14 days after exposure, include:

fever

cough

shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, the CDC advises you to get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Currently, coronavirus testing is limited. Call your doctor if you believe you have symptoms.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus:

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

