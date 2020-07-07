Lag in testing results could push Austin into stricter Stage 5 orders, health authority says

Dr. Mark Escott said there has been a "significant lag" in testing results, which has the potential to push Travis County past 70 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

AUSTIN, Texas — While there was a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases reported over the Fourth of July weekend, Escott said there has been a "significant lag" in testing results. When it comes to new admissions, there has been a rise.

During a Travis County Commissioners meeting on July 7, Dr. Mark Escott said data showed Austin-Travis County may have reached or surpassed an average of 70 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. Dr. Escott said this rate of hospitalizations could trigger stricter Stage 5 orders.

Dr. Escott said his team is still working to determine if the hospitalization numbers are accurate and he expects to send out updated information later in the day on Tuesday.

"The numbers that were reported from the hospitals were reflecting the admissions for that day, but what we essentially found out is that there were additional people that had already been admitted to the hospital who were then determined to be COVID-19 positive and they weren't being added to the daily admissions number," Escott explained. "It wasn't balancing out when you look at the number of new patients hospitalized as compared to the difference in admissions to those discharged that day."

