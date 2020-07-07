Austin nonprofits, small businesses can now apply for COVID-19 relief grants

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council approved more than $23 million to help nonprofits and businesses during this COVID-19 pandemic, and now those affected can apply for help.
At 10 a.m. July 7, the City of Austin opened the application process for the Austin Small Business Relief Grant and the Austin Nonprofit Relief Grant. Businesses could receive up to $40,000, and nonprofits could get up to $20,000.
The nonprofit grant worth $6 million will allow applicants to apply for a one-time grant up to $20,000. The council approved the distribution of funds to the following areas:
- Health and Human Services: $2,000,000
- Workforce Development and Social/Legal Services: $1,250,000
- Education: $1,250,000
- Arts and Culture: $1,000,000
- Environment and Animals: $500,000
- Other: $350,000
As for the small business grant, applicants will need to meet the following requirements:
- The business is able to demonstrate an economic loss associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic
- The business has 25 employees or fewer
- The business has under $5 million in annual revenues
- The business has been in continuous operation for at least two years
- The business has organized as partnerships, sole proprietorships, LLCs, cooperatives or other business structures
- The business is able to provide one year of federal income tax returns
- The business is headquartered in a City of Austin Council District
For more information on who's eligible and who's not, click here.
“Austin’s nonprofit organizations and small, local businesses play a vital role in building healthy and vibrant communities across our city,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, acting director for the City of Austin Economic Development Department. “As directed by Austin City Council, these grants will help strengthen small, local businesses and organizations so they can continue to provide crucial services, retain employees, complete health and safety improvements, and remain open and operational.”
The application process will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24. The Better Business Bureau will then collect, review and score applications on behalf of the Economic Development Department.
