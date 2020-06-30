List: These Central Texas cities and counties require face masks as the state sees uptick in coronavirus cases

Here's a breakdown of the cities and counties in the Central Texas area that are mandating residents to wear face masks.

TEXAS, USA — As the state of Texas sees a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, cities and counties in Central Texas are issuing face mask requirements.

Austin-Travis County

From June 17 through Aug. 15, businesses in Austin must ensure all workers and customers wear masks or coverings except in certain circumstances, such as if the person is alone in a single space, is only with members of their own household or when doing so poses a physical health risk to the individual.

Cedar Park

The mayor of Cedar Park has issued an emergency order mandating that "all commercial entities and nonprofits (other than churches and places of worship) to require face coverings."

The order goes into effect on July 1 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue until the order is terminated.

Georgetown

The mayor of Georgetown has issued a new order requiring businesses to enforce that customers and employees wear face masks. The order goes into effect on Friday, July 3. The City said the order will remain in place until Williamson County reports a positive test rate of 7% or less over a two-week average.

According to the order, at minimum, businesses must require visitors ages 10 and older to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when maintaining a 6-foot distance is not possible.

The following situations are exempt from the order:

When exercising or engaging in physical activity outside

While driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver

When wearing a mask poses a mental or physical health, safety or security risk

While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment

While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening, like banks

When consuming food or drink

Hays County

The Hays County order goes into effect on June 22 and is set to expire on July 20.

The Hays County order is similar to that of Travis County in terms of requiring businesses to mandate face coverings. However, there will not be a fine associated with violations.

Hutto

The mayor of Hutto has announced a local disaster declaration, activating the City's emergency management plan. As part of the declaration, all Hutto businesses must implement a health and safety policy that includes mandatory face coverings.

Leander

Leander Mayor Troy Hill issued a new order on social distancing effective Wednesday, July 1, that requires customers and employees of local businesses to either keep a distance of at least 6 feet or wear appropriate face coverings.

Round Rock

Starting on June 30 at 11:59 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 28, everyone within Round Rock 10 years old or older must wear a face mask over their mouth and nose when inside a "commercial entity" or other public building where it is difficult to keep 6 feet away from others, or when residents are outside with a group of people and it is difficult to maintain social distancing from others in the group.

Taylor

Starting on Wednesday, the City of Taylor will require all businesses and commercial entities to require employees and visitors to wear face coverings whenever separation of 6 feet or more isn't feasible. Businesses have until midnight Wednesday to develop their health and safety policy, including this mandate, and have it implemented when enforcement begins.