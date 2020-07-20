Austin ISD's new superintendent could be named in July 21 board meeting

The new superintendent will replace Dr. Paul Cruz, who announced his resignation in February to pursue a role at the University of Texas at Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD may have a new superintendent after the Board of Trustees' July 21 session closes.

On the meeting agenda, there is an item addressing the "naming of line finalist for superintendency."

"Subject to Board approval of a change in the superintendent search process and timeline, the Board may be prepared to decide on designation of a lone finalist for the position," the agenda item says.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Board to decide whether to name the superintendent in the Tuesday meeting, keep the meeting open and meet later on Wednesday or simply decide to revisit the item at a later date.

In May, hundreds of parents, educators, community members and grassroots organizations said in a letter to the Austin ISD Board of Trustees that they're concerned with AISD's actions when searching for a new superintendent to take Dr. Paul Cruz's place in August. The letter stated the recent actions have "highlighted long-standing inequities and resulted in a loss of trust in current leadership."

The advocates claim the superintendent search is happening in a "drastically-shortened time frame during an unprecedented pandemic [that] underscores Austin’s digital divide and greatly limits the public’s ability to participate in this important decision."

The Board of Trustees responded, saying in part:

"Every member of our community can share their thoughts on what is going well with AISD, what skill sets are needed for the next superintendent and any other suggestions or comments they would like to share."

You can read their full statement in this article.

The new superintendent will replace Dr. Cruz, who announced his resignation in February to pursue a role at the University of Texas at Austin.

RELATED:

Dr. Cruz will join the UT Austin staff as a professor of practice in the Cooperative Superintendency Program (CSP) in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy. At a press conference on Feb. 20, Dr. Cruz said he is excited to be a part of the organization that "prepares people to be future district leaders."

Dr. Cruz served as the AISD's superintendent for the last six years.