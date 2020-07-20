KVUE and H-E-B are proud to support the 2020 'For the Children' drive

KVUE is a proud supporter of the For the Children School Supplies Drive, which will be held on behalf of For The Children Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE and H-E-B are proud to again take part in the 31st annual "For the Children School Supplies Drive." KVUE has partnered with H-E-B on this for 24 years.

Serving over 64,000 students each year, For the Children Inc. is a nonprofit organization that hosts an annual school supply drive to raise money for the bulk purchase of supplies distributed directly to Austin elementary schools. Currently serving 11 Austin area school districts, For the Children provides supplies for all elementary-age children that qualify for the federally funded free and reduced-price lunch program.

The drive kicks off on July 20 and runs until Aug. 15.

Donate here to provide school supplies for children, or ask your H-E-B cashier at the register on how you can donate in person. Every kid deserves the tools for success.

The drive in 2019 was able to provide supplies for 61,000 kids, officials said. 100% of all donations go directly to the students.