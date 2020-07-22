Austin ISD gives look at 'a day in the life' of virtual learning in reopening information session

Austin ISD invites its communities to participate in reopening conversation and moderators answer frequently asked questions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District plans to have two virtual briefings this week giving students, families and staff a better idea of what their back to school will be like. One of the sessions will allow participants to take a look at "a day in the life" of distance learning at home and in-person learning on the staff.

RELATED:

AISD said remote instruction will not look like it did in March, April and May, and it will be significantly better. It said remote learning isn't going to be sitting in front of a screen all day.

Reopening Information Session - Distance learning and learning at home The Austin ISD will have two virtual briefings to give students, families and staff a better idea of what their back to school will be like. Participants will take a look at ′′a day in the life′′ of distance learning at home and in-person learning on the staff. We invite our AISD learning communities to join us for this conversation. If this stream is unavailable, watch live on cable channel 22 or AISD.TV. Topic: Distance learning and learning at home Wednesday, July 22, 9-10:30 am. Topic: Personal teaching and learning on the staff and safety protocols Thursday, July 23, noon-1:30 pm. Posted by Austin ISD on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

How will it be different than the Spring? AISD said the district's academics, professional learning, technology teams and teachers "have been working hard over the summer to create high-quality, online instructional resources for students in all grades that will be much more comprehensive and robust than what existed in the spring."

In the presentation, AISD said remote learning will focus on:

Community and connectedness

Social, emotional, and physical needs

Reflection tools for students and families

Tracking progress toward clear learning goals

Authentic and meaningful feedback from teachers

Engaging learners of all backgrounds

Simultaneous interaction with teachers

Options for students to work at their own pace

Opportunities and resources for reteaching and support

AISD said these experiences will help create a more equitable experience for students in all of their school communities.

In the presentation, AISD said communication and course content will be delivered on one system for grades Pre-K through 12 on a system called BLEND (Canvas).

Through this one tool, AISD said students and parents will:

Receive all communication about course assignments

Be able to watch videos

Access lesson content

Submit assignments

Receive feedback on assignments

Communicate with their teachers

Access Seesaw, a supplemental tool for grades Pre-K through 12

Other topics in the presentation were regarding specifics on what families should expect during the first three weeks of school and what types of learning tasks they will be dealing with.

In an AISD "Superintendent Check-In," the school district said all students will have either a Chromebook or iPad. It anticipates technology distribution will take place the week leading up to the start of school. You can find more questions and answers regarding technology here.

Events will be streamed on Facebook Live with closed captioning and consecutive Spanish interpretation.

AISD said questions can be submitted in advance on the Padlet app. Participants can also submit questions live during the event. The district said if you want more information, contact Courtney Liebich at courtney.liebiech@austinisd.org.