LIST: What local school districts are planning for back-to-school

AUSTIN, Texas — The first day of classes is coming up for students in our area. But going back to the classroom is off the table, at least right now.
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on in Texas, school systems have the flexibility to delay the start of their school year as they do in any year, but also they have the ability to start school slowly.
The Texas Education Agency will let school districts:
- hold classes remotely for the first four weeks
- request four more weeks if needed
- high schools can switch to a hybrid model
- all schools have to offer an in-person option for families that don't have access to internet or a computer
In Travis County, schools can't reopen before Sept. 8, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that can't apply to religious private schools.
Austin ISD
Austin ISD will start the school year on Aug. 18, with the first three weeks scheduled to be online. Classes are expected to be higher quality than what was offered online this spring.
Hays CISD
Hays CISD pushed back the start of the year to Sept. 8, and the three weeks after that will all be online.
Round Rock ISD
In Round Rock, school starts Aug. 20. The district hopes to offer in-person classes starting three weeks after that and will give parents the choice.
Leander ISD
Students in Leander will start virtual classes Aug. 13, with plans to start back in the classroom on Sept. 8 if a family chooses.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available or plans change.
