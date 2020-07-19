LIST: What local school districts are planning for back-to-school

School districts have had to adjust to remote learning as the coronavirus pandemic impacts Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first day of classes is coming up for students in our area. But going back to the classroom is off the table, at least right now.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on in Texas, school systems have the flexibility to delay the start of their school year as they do in any year, but also they have the ability to start school slowly.

The Texas Education Agency will let school districts:

hold classes remotely for the first four weeks

request four more weeks if needed

high schools can switch to a hybrid model

all schools have to offer an in-person option for families that don't have access to internet or a computer

In Travis County, schools can't reopen before Sept. 8, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that can't apply to religious private schools.

Austin ISD

Austin ISD will start the school year on Aug. 18, with the first three weeks scheduled to be online. Classes are expected to be higher quality than what was offered online this spring.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD pushed back the start of the year to Sept. 8, and the three weeks after that will all be online.

Round Rock ISD

In Round Rock, school starts Aug. 20. The district hopes to offer in-person classes starting three weeks after that and will give parents the choice.

Leander ISD

Students in Leander will start virtual classes Aug. 13, with plans to start back in the classroom on Sept. 8 if a family chooses.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available or plans change.