Austin ISD parents, advocacy groups ask district for slower superintendent search; calling it 'concerning'

In a letter to the AISD board of trustees, hundreds of parents, educators and organizations said they feel "shut out and marginalized" by recent AISD actions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of parents, educators, community members, and grassroots organizations said in a letter to the AISD board of trustees that they're concerned with AISD's actions when searching for a new superintendent to take Dr. Paul Cruz's place in August. The letter states the recent actions have "highlighted long-standing inequities and resulted in a loss of trust in current leadership."

In the letter, it shows advocates are concerned about the district's commitment to equity and it offers recommendations on how to be transparent with AISD parents.

That list of suggestions includes:

Increase transparency in all activities and decision-making

Lead with an equity lens in decision-making and resource distribution

Engage the community in authentic communication

Adopt recommendations outlined at the close of this letter

The advocates claim the superintendent search is happening in a "drastically shortened time frame during an unprecedented pandemic [that] underscores Austin’s digital divide and greatly limits the public’s ability to participate in this important decision."

"I was just getting tired of attending all of these sessions that the district would schedule and not feeling like I was impacting the process," said Cuitlahuac Guerra-Mojarro with the East Austin Coalition for Quality Education. "When I got included into the group and I kind of saw what the letter was about, I really got excited because it's a way to document what the community is expecting, and thus hold accountable the district and the school board."

Austin ISD is inviting students, staff and community members to participate in one of two virtual listening sessions regarding the superintendent search on Wednesday, May 27, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. The school district said both sessions will be streamed live on AISD.TV and Facebook Live.

Guerra-Mojarro said those sessions aren't enough.

"It was just that rapid succession of public announcement. The board found a search firm, I have concerns about the search firm's credibility, and the lack of demonstrated equity mindset from the CEO. Then, the fact that we're going to do community engagement during a pandemic," added Noelita Lugo with Save Austin Schools. "All of that converged and, to me, it demonstrated the problems that, again, they're not the symptoms, they're the cause. It's lack of transparency, lack of authentic community engagement and then not putting into action what they say they're behind. The values and the guideposts that AISD and the board profess, they're just not doing it."

The Coalition for Special Education Equity in Austin ISD (CSEE) is the first signature on the letter. In a statement, they said:

"CSEE believes that AISD must take significant additional steps to address the needs of its students qualifying for special education and 504 services, including in the search for a superintendent. CSEE has requested that goals and measures specific to special education be added to the AISD strategic plan and to the AISD superintendent scorecard and should be considered in the search for a new superintendent. The district must make the inclusion of ALL students central to its educational models, including as part of remote learning and in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. CSEE believes that the superintendent search should be conducted after a third-party equity audit has been performed, with special education services central to its review, to adequately ensure that students qualifying for special education and 504 services are taken into account from the beginning by all general and special educators in AISD schools."

The Coalition for Special Education Equity in Austin ISD (CSEE) is a group of parents, educators and community partners working to improve the educational experience for children with disabilities. The coalition is focusing on inclusive practices, staff retention/recruitment, bilingual integration and open/transparent communication.

KVUE's reached out to several AISD board of trustees and the school district for a comment regarding the letter but we have not heard back yet.