LIST: Which Central Texas school districts are shutting down sports, extra curricular activities due to COVID-19 and which aren't

Several school districts around the Austin area have announced they've canceled sports and extra curricular activities due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott ordered all school districts and private schools in the county to delay reopening on-campus instruction, which in turn included not allowing extracurricular sports or activities to take place until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction.

Due to this order, high school sports and extracurricular activities in the Austin-Travis County area are delayed until at least Sept. 8.

In light of the announcement, numerous local school districts – both in and around Travis County – have issued their guidance on summer workouts, practices and more for the fall.

The order also states at least two weeks prior to reopening on-campus activities, the school or district must develop a plan to be submitted to the Austin-Travis County health authority and make the plan available for parents and the general public.

UIL and TEA guidelines, as of July 15, still allow school districts to hold workouts and practices, but local health authorities may implement their own regulations to enforce stricter policies, such as the one seen in Austin-Travis County.

Here is a list of the school districts in the Austin area and what each one's regulations are:

Austin ISD

Due to Austin-Travis County order, Austin ISD cannot allow extracurricular sports or activities until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction, which will last until at least Sept. 8.

Bastrop ISD

Bastrop ISD officials said, as of July 15, the district is continuing to hold workouts and practices per UIL and TEA guidelines with all the safety precautions in place.

Del Valle ISD

Due to Austin-Travis County order, Del Valle ISD cannot allow extracurricular sports or activities until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction, which will last until at least Sept. 8.

Dripping Springs ISD

KVUE has reached out to Dripping Springs ISD for its regulations and guidance and have not yet heard back.

Eanes ISD

Due to Austin-Travis County order, Eanes ISD cannot allow extracurricular sports or activities until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction, which will last until at least Sept. 8.

Elgin ISD

KVUE has reached out to Elgin ISD for its regulations and guidance and have not yet heard back.

Georgetown ISD

As of July 15, Georgetown ISD high schools were allowed to continue to hold workouts.

Not all local teams had to suspend extracurricular activities today. The guys at Georgetown hit the practice field this morning in masks and gloves.



The Eagles don't have a scheduled game against a team with an Austin-Travis County address until October 2 when they host Manor. https://t.co/EbOssSuQy2 — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) July 15, 2020

Hays CISD

KVUE has reached out to Hays CISD for its regulations and guidance and have not yet heard back.

Hutto ISD

KVUE has reached out to Hutto ISD for its regulations and guidance and have not yet heard back.

Lake Travis ISD

Due to Austin-Travis County order, Lake Travis ISD cannot allow extracurricular sports or activities until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction, which will last until at least Sept. 8.

Leander ISD

Due to Austin-Travis County order, Leander ISD, which has some schools in both Travis County and Williamson County, cannot allow extracurricular sports or activities until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction, which will last until at least Sept. 8.

Pflugerville ISD

Due to Austin-Travis County order, Pflugerville ISD cannot allow extracurricular sports or activities until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction, which will last until at least Sept. 8.

Round Rock ISD

Due to Austin-Travis County order, Round Rock ISD, which has some schools in both Travis County and Williamson County, cannot allow extracurricular sports or activities until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction, which will last until at least Sept. 8.

San Marcos CISD

KVUE has reached out to San Marcos CISD for its regulations and guidance and have not yet heard back.