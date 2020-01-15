AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in North Austin.
Officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13, 2020, around 6:25 p.m. when the two men entered Iris Jewelry Store on Parkfield Drive. They then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewelry in a grey Jeep Patriot.
The first suspect is described as:
- Hispanic male
- Approximately 5 feet, 9 inches
- Estimated to be in his mid-20s
- Goatee
- Slim build
- Wearing black hat with white letters, black hoodie, black pants and white shoes
- Carried a blue duffle bag
- He has a skeleton tattoo on his right hand and “214” on his left
The second suspect is described as:
- Hispanic male
- Estimated to be in his 30s
- Heavy goatee
- Wearing black hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes
Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD Robbery Hotline at 512-974-5092. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.
