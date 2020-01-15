AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in North Austin.

Officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13, 2020, around 6:25 p.m. when the two men entered Iris Jewelry Store on Parkfield Drive. They then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewelry in a grey Jeep Patriot.

The first suspect is described as: 

  • Hispanic male
  • Approximately 5 feet, 9 inches
  • Estimated to be in his mid-20s
  • Goatee
  • Slim build
  • Wearing black hat with white letters, black hoodie, black pants and white shoes
  • Carried a blue duffle bag
  • He has a skeleton tattoo on his right hand and “214” on his left

RELATED: 2 men rob North Austin jewelry store at gunpoint

The second suspect is described as:

  • Hispanic male
  • Estimated to be in his 30s
  • Heavy goatee
  • Wearing black hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes

Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD Robbery Hotline at 512-974-5092. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

RELATED: 

Williamson County deputies searching for 2 men accused of aggravated robbery

Suspect in Christmas Day Dripping Springs robbery arrested in Austin

Austin police seeking suspect linked to at least 5 armed robberies

Police seeking Sun City home invasion, robbery suspect

WATCH: Austin police seeking multiple suspects in Mustang Jewelry & Pawn armed robbery

Austin bank robbery suspect who wore white surgical mask connected to 5 robberies

UT Austin police seek 3 suspects after robbery on campus

APD requests public's help identifying robbery suspect