AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in North Austin.

Officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13, 2020, around 6:25 p.m. when the two men entered Iris Jewelry Store on Parkfield Drive. They then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewelry in a grey Jeep Patriot.

The first suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Approximately 5 feet, 9 inches

Estimated to be in his mid-20s

Goatee

Slim build

Wearing black hat with white letters, black hoodie, black pants and white shoes

Carried a blue duffle bag

He has a skeleton tattoo on his right hand and “214” on his left

The second suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be in his 30s

Heavy goatee

Wearing black hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes

Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD Robbery Hotline at 512-974-5092. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

