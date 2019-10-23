AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is regarding a Nobel Prize that was awarded to a UT Austin professor.

The University of Texas Police Department is seeking three men who allegedly robbed a person on campus.

According to UTPD the robbery happened at 3:15 a.m. in front of Carothers Residence Hall at 2501 Whitis Ave.

UT police said a student reported that while he was walking, one man got his attention while another man ripped his shorts off. The student then reported that a third man hit him in the head with a gun.

UTPD is seeking three suspects described as Hispanic men who left in a white truck.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, call 512-471-4441 and select extension nine or call 911.

UT Austin also has a list of student emergency services online.

