AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police officers have apprehended a bank robbery suspect accused of robbing Horizon Bank on Congress Avenue around 2:11 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect entered the bank wearing a white surgical mask and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Austin Police Department. Police said he left heading westbound on Congress Avenue.

APD said officers saturated the area, which allowed them to take the suspect into custody. The arrest took place at a nearby bus stop on Guadalupe Street, according to police.

APD described the suspect as a white male wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a dark baseball cap.

Police have not said if the suspect was linked to a string of similar bank robberies involving a man wearing a surgical mask.

