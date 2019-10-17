AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has requested the public's help to identify a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery case.

Police say the incident occurred at the Northgate Hills Apartments in North Austin around 10 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The suspect is accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint, and when he didn't get what he wanted, he shot the victim and fled on foot, according to APD.

APD described the suspect as a 22- to 24-year-old black man, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, thin build, short black hair with a clean-shaven face.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask if you have any information on this case to call the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. Tips can also be made using the Crime Stoppers App.

